The Broadwick Soho

Location: London

Bedrooms: 57

OPENING DATE: September 2021

The Broadwick Soho is a vibrant, 57-bedroom, independent luxury hotel created by a group of friends and the first London hotel designed by designer Martin Brudnizki, of The Wolseley and Annabel’s fame.

For the design, Brudnizki took inspiration from the ‘gritty glamour, but also eclectic and diverse history of Soho’, describing the hotel as “your eccentric grandmother’s Soho townhouse”.

The 57 bedrooms include one penthouse and nine suites with many rooms offering private balconies overlooking the streets.

The food and beverage will be operated in partnership with Soho stalwarts, Jamie Poulton and chef Ed Baines, founders of Randall and Aubin.

The Broadwick Soho will also house an authentic Italian restaurant and on the upper floor, a rooftop cocktail bar.