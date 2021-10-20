The Brook Group acquires North Yorkshire pub with rooms business

Barnsley-based The Brook Group has acquired Aysgarth Falls Hotel, a pub with rooms in Yorkshire, to add to its portfolio of bars, restaurants and leisure venues across the region.

Christie + Co completed on the sale of the 11-bedroom coaching inn on behalf of owners Steve and Heather Swann who have decided to sell in seek semi-retirement after ten years of ownership.

Mark Worley, director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team said they were ‘inundated’ with enquiries when the property came to the market, with buyers ‘hungrily looking for rural leisure-based opportunities in National Parks or tourist hotspots’.

He says: “This deal is indicative of the demand that we have seen for this type of business throughout the Covid pandemic, which will no doubt continue. The fact that Aysgarth Falls Hotel could boast a year-on-year increase in turnover coupled with a healthy and sustained profit only added to its appeal.”

Yorkshire-based hospitality and property development company The Brook Group said they have some ‘exciting plans’ for Aysgarth Falls over the coming months.

The Group has recruited a new head chef, Tristan Prudden who has gained accolades regionally and returns to the Aysgarth falls Hotel in addition to a new general manager in Daniel Williams.

The famous Aysgarth Falls, which featured in the film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner, are located behind the property.