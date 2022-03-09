Scotland’s The Colonsay Hotel placed on market at £650k

The Colonsay Hotel, located on the Isle of Colonsay in Scotland, has been brought to market, accepting offers of over £650,000.

The traditional country hotel comprises nine guest rooms, a restaurant with sea views, and a lounge area with fireplaces.

The property also boasts plenty of storage and ancillary areas, as well as a staff bothy which sleeps two.

Access to further staff accommodation is available for purchase or lease by separate negotiations.

The Colonsay Hotel is being sold by husband and wife duo Alex and Jane Howard, who have owned and successfully run the Hotel for 17 years.

The sale is being handled by Graham + Sibbald.

Peter Seymour, Hotel + Leisure Director with Graham + Sibbald, commented; “We are delighted to be handling another exceptional and well-known establishment. The Hotel has fond memories for anyone who has visited the Island. This sale offers an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to take on a very profitable business.”

The Island is a top-rated tourist destination, and the local economy benefits and relies on the visitors.

The Colonsay Hotel is located overlooking the sea and ferry terminal with regular ferries from Oban and Islay. There is also a weekly flight from Oban provided by Hebridean Airways.