The Coniston Hotel first to partner with CBD brand OTO ahead of spa relaunch

The Coniston Hotel in Yorkshire is the first the partner with CBD brand OTO, ahead of the launch of its luxury new spa.

Announced in January, the new-look spa will launch in March and forms part of the owner’s, the Bannister family’s – plans to invest and reposition The Coniston as one of the leading destinations in Yorkshire.

Just over five years since the launch of the hotel’s original spa, the new Nàdarra Spa, which means ‘natural’ in Scottish Gaelic and is a homage to the Bannister Family’s history on the Isle of Lewis, will feature a host of new facilities.

Now it’s been revealed that The Coniston will become the first hotel partner to launch the OTO sensory spa experience, following the brand’s recent entry to the spa market.

Treatments include CBD-infused massage experiences that combine CBD products and massage oils with the use of sound therapy and the art of crystal that work to deliver physiological and physical effects.

Nick Bannister, owner & director of The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa commented: “We are delighted to be pairing up with OTO – producers of the world’s number one CBD oil – as their first spa partner. As an idyllically located spa in the heart of the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, we strongly believe that nature and wellness go hand-in-hand, and this is something clearly reflected in OTO’s values too as a 100% natural, cruelty free and vegan health brand. Boasting an array of premium products, from seltzers to sleep drops, we are also working with them on developing and delivering bespoke CBD treatments as part of our new Nàdarra Spa offering – helping OTO announce their arrival into the spa industry.”

OTO’s head of spa, Helen Cain says: “We are delighted to confirm The Coniston as our first spa partner. The Coniston’s holistic approach to health and wellbeing aligns perfectly to OTO’s luxury offering. We are very much looking forward to seeing The Coniston bring our CBD sensory spa experiences to life in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.”

The new Nàdarra Spa will open on April 12.

Highlights include; two infinity pools; a lake view terrace complete with fire pits and a covered outdoor bar; a 15m indoor swimming pool, a thermal experience including an infrared sauna, Finnish sauna, Himalayan sauna, aromatherapy steam room, indoor bubble pool and ice fountain; a couples suite including double spa bath and mud rasul.

A new spa garden will also be created, with relaxation pod, loungers and two outdoor baths