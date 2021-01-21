The Coniston Hotel unveils new spa redevelopment plans to signal ongoing investment

The family-owned Coniston Hotel Country Estate and Spa in Skipton has unveiled plans to redevelop its spa offering as part of ongoing investment at the Yorkshire site.

The new-look spa will launch in March and forms part of the owner’s, the Bannister family’s – plans to invest and reposition The Coniston as one of the leading destinations in Yorkshire.

Just over five years since the launch of the hotel’s original spa, the new Nàdarra Spa, which means ‘natural’ in Scottish Gaelic and is a homage to the Bannister Family’s history on the Isle of Lewis, will feature a host of new facilities.

Highlights include; two infinity pools; a lake view terrace complete with fire pits and a covered outdoor bar; a 15m indoor swimming pool, a thermal experience including an infrared sauna, Finnish sauna, Himalayan sauna, aromatherapy steam room, indoor bubble pool and ice fountain; a couples suite including double spa bath and mud rasul.

A new spa garden will also be created, with relaxation pod, loungers and two outdoor baths. New spa manager Belinda Belli has been appointed to head up the new offering. She joins with a wealth of experience including stints at The Fairmont in Bermuda and most recently, The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in Scotland.

Nick Bannister, owner and director of The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa commented: “Over the past few months we have all realised just how important it is to look after ourselves, our health and our physical and mental wellbeing. Here at The Coniston, we are lucky to be idyllically located on a picturesque, private estate surrounded by the beauty of the Yorkshire Dales, and felt that it was important that we incorporated our location into our new spa offering. From a new infinity pool and private spa garden experience with outdoor baths, to a terrace bar and herb garden – our spa sanctuary will really be at one with nature.”

Over the next few months, The Coniston will also invest in the creation of a new lounge area, following on from the refurbishment of the hotel’s main restaurant, Huntsman’s Lodge.

In 2021, a new permanent heated outdoor terrace structure will be created to allow for more dining opportunities.

Later this year, 10 of the 71 rooms available in the main hotel will also be renovated.