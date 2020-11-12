The Cottage in the Wood brings in new operations manager

The Cottage in the Wood, Malvern, has appointed Xenie Hornackova as its new operations manager.

Hornackova first joined the hotel, owned by Nick and Julia Davies, in 2016 as food and beverage assistant and worked her way up to the role of F&B manager, working closely with the hotel’s senior management team over the last two years.

Her new role will include managing the F&B, reception and housekeeping teams and maintaining the high standard of guest experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

About the appointment, owner Nick Davies said: “We are very excited to be promoting Xenie. I have worked with Xenie since she joined us as a part-time F&B assistant four years ago and it has been a pleasure to see her develop into the competent manager and motivational leader that she is today. I am looking forward to enhancing her career as operations manager and working with her to further develop our offering at The Cottage in the Wood.”

Xenie said: “I am excited about the new role. The team at The Cottage in the Wood is really special and we help each other every day. There is always someone to make you smile and seeing returning guests to the hotel also makes me really happy.”

Nick and his wife Julia acquired The Cottage in the Wood in 2015 and compiled a three-phase refurbishment strategy to bring the business up to standard.