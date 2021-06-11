The Craiglands Hotel marks ‘next chapter’ with £2.2m investment into new spa and refreshed ballroom

The Craiglands Hotel in Ilkley has unveiled its new refreshed facilities following a £2.2m investment.

The hotel in Yorkshire has opened a new spa facility as well as a newly-refurbished 700-capacity ballroom, as it looks to cement its reputation as a wellness hotel.

New general manager Matthew Hole has also come on board to drive the new additions, with ‘double digit’ appointments in the pipeline.

Hole said: “The new look, the facilities and the team at the Craiglands Hotel & Spa marks a new chapter in its 162-year history.”

The Verbeia Spa and Fitness suite has been built in a previously unused space in the hotel beneath the main building and comprises five treatment rooms, a hydro pool, mud chamber, sauna and steam room.

The ballroom has been refreshed with new chandeliers and a new carpet, as well as the restoration of the wooden dancefloor.

The Craiglands Hotel was built in 1859.