The East London Hotel sold to new investment partnership

Knight Frank has sold The East London Hotel to a new joint venture between two investment firms.

The 161-bedroom hotel opened in 2018 after a £38m investment, marking the first hospitality project for development company Definition Capital, led by Irfan Hussain and Marin Jakisic.

The new owners are Avelios Group and Crestline Investors who purchased the hotel in an off-market deal.

Avelios Group is an independent investment advisor, operating partner, and asset manager focused European real estate and other asset backed investments.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global institutional alternative investment management firm.

Guido Lang from Avelios, comments: “We are very excited to be acquiring this quality lifestyle asset in a rapidly developing London submarket and believe the hotel is well positioned to benefit from a post Covid market recovery.”

Andrey Panna from Crestline comments: “We are constructive on a post Covid-19 hotel market recovery in core locations and believe that by deploying capital into the asset class today, we will be able to generate attractive, uncorrelated returns.”

Henry Jackson, Head of Hotel Brokerage in Knight Frank’s hotels team, comments: “Following the robust transactional activity in the regional market, investors are focusing on London as the sector continues to recover and we expect transactional volumes to continue to increase.”