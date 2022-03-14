Mystery buyer purchases Kensington’s The Exhibitionist hotel for £10.6m

Luxury boutique hotel The Exhibitionist, located on South Kensington’s Queensberry Place, has been purchased by an undisclosed buyer, who bought the property for £10.652 million.

The 37-bed hotel was sold to the mystery buyer via BNP Paribas Real Estate, for 15% more than its asking price, reflecting a net yield of just over 2%.

It has been let on a triple net lease for a further 15 years (until March 2037) with four-yearly upward only rent reviews.

Formerly two Victorian townhouses, believed to have been first built around 1876, The Exhibitionist first opened as a hotel in the late 1980s and later underwent a significant refurbishment in 2015.

The hotel gets its name from its prominent art displays that are dotted around the property, including a striking portrait of Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, which is located in the lobby.

The Exhibitionist also benefits from a prime location, being within walking distance from South Kensington tube station, as well as nearby to famous attractions including the Natural History Museum, Royal Albert Hall, Harrods and other notable London landmarks.

The transaction marks the first time the freehold property has been sold for 75 years.

Richard Talbot-Williams, Senior Director of Hotels at BNP Paribas Real Estate, commented: “Investor sentiment towards rarely traded prime London hotel assets has remained extremely robust and durable through the pandemic period, a time during which there has continued to be a very limited supply of ‘proceedable’ hotel investment opportunities.

“The competitive nature of the bidding for this prime town house hotel from both domestic and foreign buyers demonstrates a very high level of future confidence in the success of London hotels, in which we are great believers.”

John Woodhouse of Bond Woodhouse, a company who specialise in commercial property acquisition, acted on behalf of the buyer.