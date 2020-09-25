The Falcon at Castle Ashby braces to open on September 28 after restoration project

The Falcon is a new hotel from Lord and Lady Northampton that will open its doors on September 28 following a complete restoration project.

Situated in the 10,500-acre Castle Ashby estate, the Grade-II listed coaching inn dates back to 1594 and has now been transformed by the pair into a country retreat with 22 bedrooms and a destination restaurant.

Douglas Cooper is general manager of the new hotel.

There are eight bedrooms situated in the main hotel and a further 14 rooms in adjacent cottages, designed by interiors expert Jackie Blakey.





The hotel’s restaurant Eyas is under the direction of chef Mark Lawton and will comprise 56 covers inside and 32 on the terrace with a private dining room able to seat 16.

Afternoon tea will be offered in the East Wing, while the Cellar Bar and the Falcon’s juice bar will also be key features of the new hotel.





The Stables will be a destination for yoga sessions and The Falcon have partnered with the renowned holistic wellness retreats, Silver Linings, to offer their first UK based retreat in January 2021.

A stand-alone Wellness Centre is also due to open in 2021.

General manager, Cooper says: “The Falcon is a very special property in the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside. A place to pause, unwind, contemplate nature and reconnect with yourself. We want our guests to feel like they are at home, relaxed and content with great food, high quality accommodation and a team that feel like family. The greatest reward for us is to create memorable guest experiences that exceed customer expectations.”

Lady Northampton says: “I would love people locally and from all over the world to come and enjoy The Falcon. I would like to invite them to experience something new that represents our love of nature, wellbeing and many of the other things we enjoy.”