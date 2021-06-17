The Fife Arms brings in new senior management team to drive next phase of growth

The Fife Arms in Braemar, Scotland, has appointed a new senior management team as it looks to build on the trading success of the last few years since the hotel’s launch in 2019.

The hotel, in Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park, has welcomed Marc Denton to the team as general manager and Rachael Henley officially joins as hotel manager, having started in December 2020.

New GM Denton joins The Fife Arms having held various senior management positions, in luxury resorts and wellness retreats around the world, including Kamalaya and The Oberoi Group, amongst others.

He replaces opening general manager Federica Bertolini who left her position at The Fife Arms in October 2020 after five years.

Hotel manager Henley was recruited last December and has already played an ‘instrumental role’ in setting up new systems and standards ahead of the hotel’s reopening in line with government guidelines in May.

Prior to The Fife Arms, Henley held significant operational and managerial positions, most recently as food & beverage manager at Grantley Hall in Yorkshire and at The Idle Rocks Hotel in Cornwall. Henley was featured in the Boutique Hotelier 2021 Power List as a Young Trailblazer.

In their new roles, they will both be responsible for managing the Highland hotel as it enters its next phase of growth with new projects on the horizon.

A new whisky bar, Bertie’s has just opened.