The Fish grows offer with chic woodland hideaway huts

British bolthole, The Fish, has announced that all of its five new ‘Hideaway Huts’ are now open and ready for guests.



The Fish, which describes itself as “part boutique hotel, part adventure hideout”, is located on the 400-acre Farncombe Estate near Broadway, in the Cotswolds, together with sister properties Dormy House and Foxhill Manor.

It is already home to an eclectic mix of accommodation including five Hilly Huts, five Hideaway Huts, three treehouses and a variety of rooms and suites.

The five new additions are scattered around the rural grounds of the hotel in secluded locations and are designed to embody the adventurous ethos for which the property is known.



Each of the new Hideaway Huts sleeps two adults and has been designed to offer a comfortable shepherd hut experience.

The hotel’s signature Scandi feel is intertwined with the location among nature and all feature a bedroom with a double bed and sumptuous roll top bath, as well as a separate en suite bathroom with shower.

Each includes a cosy lounge area with a log burner, while a private hot tub has been installed on the wooden decking outside.



Interior designer Jane Skane-Davis hand-selected fabrics and furnishings that echo the Hideaway Huts’ connection to nature, with cotton, linen and woollen textiles from Zoe Glencross, Romo and Linwood Fabrics.

The huts also include Tom Raffield wooden lighting, artwork by illustrator Anna Wright, who takes inspiration from rural life, and individual wallpaper by Abigail Edwards framing the bed to inspire a unique colour palette and design.

Nightly rates for the Hideaway Huts start from £285, based on two adults sharing on a B&B basis.