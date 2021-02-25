The Fish to introduce five new Hideaway Huts

The Fish on the 400-acre Farncombe Estate will unveil five new Hideaway Huts as part of its offering this summer.

The new additions will complement the hotel’s existing eclectic mix of rooms, comprising shepherd’s huts, three treehouses alongside its bedrooms and suites.

The shepherd’s huts and treehouses at The Fish have been popular since their launch in 2018, with all five new Hideaway Huts on track to be installed by September 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bookings will open in March, ready for a July launch.

The five new huts will be the larger of the two shepherd’s hut options at The Fish and will be scattered around the grounds of the hotel.

Similar in style to the existing Hideaway Huts with a couple of twists, each new hut will feature a bedroom with a double bed and roll top bath, as well as a separate bathroom with shower.

There will also be a lounge area with a sofa and a wood burner.

New to these huts will be the addition of a private hot-tub which will feature on the outside decking.

The Fish is part of the Farncombe Estate, which also comprises Dormy House and Foxhill Manor. Yesterday BH reported that reservations for the Estate increased 450% following the PM’s reopening announcement on Monday night.