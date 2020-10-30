The Fragrance Group commits £35m to new landmark boutique hotel in Liverpool

Liverpool’s Municipal Building is being transformed into a new boutique hotel, in a £35m project spearheaded by Singaporean The Fragrance Group.

Design consultancy Koncept ID has been appointed to develop the landmark Grade-II listed building on Dale Street into a 180-bedroom luxury hotel.

Hotel Municipal is due for competition in late 2022 and will also feature an all-day dining brasserie, tea room and cocktail bar, plus a spa and treatment facilities.

Koncept ID will manage the design and fit-out of the project, working alongside contractor Russell WBHO – previously Russells Construction – to sympathetically reinstate original features.

Jenny Denton, lead designer, said: “The Municipal Building is truly magnificent and the potential was clear from our very first visit. The design focuses on breathing new life into original features, restoring the building to its former glory while injecting a good dose of sophisticated elegance.”

“The new hotel will bring an exciting destination to Liverpool and with such a rich heritage, it’ll be a must-visit for locals and tourists alike.”