The Good Hotel Guide reveals its 10 César award winners

The Good Hotel Guide 2021 has revealed the winners of its 10 César awards to coincide with the launch of its 44th edition today.

10 César awards are presented each year to a selection of hotels which have demonstrated consistent excellence in their field.

Named after César Ritz, this year features properties such as The Grasmere Hotel in Cumbria – Country House Hotel of the Year, The Scarlet in Cornwall – Seaside Hotel of the Year and The Angel Inn at Hetton – Inn of the Year.

Co-edited by Adam and Caroline Raphael, together with former travel editor and former assistant travel editor of The Times, Jane Knight and Kate Quill, the 2021 edition features 750 hotels, inns, B&Bs and guesthouses, with over 400 main entries.

The 2021 Guide features a range of properties that is deliberately eclectic, with 37 new main entries and a shortlist section with 51 new entries.

The 10 César award winners are:

Newcomer of the year: Baraset Barn, Alveston, Warwickshire

Country House Hotel of the year: The Grasmere Hotel, Grasmere, Cumbria

Seaside Hotel of the year: The Scarlet, Mawgan Pawth, Cornwall

Island Hotel of the year: La Sablonnerie, Little Sark, Channel Islands

Romantic Hotel of the year: Lewtrenchard Manor, Lewdown, Devon

B&B of the year: Swan House, Hastings, East Sussex

Inn of the year: The Angel Inn, Hetton, Yorkshire

Green Hotel of the year:‎ Coes Faen, Barmouth, Gwynedd, Wales

Irish Hotel of the year: Roundwood House, Mountrath, County Laois

Scottish Restaurant-with-rooms of the year: The Peat Inn, Cupar, Fife

In addition to the ten César winners, the 2021 Editor’s Choice* section highlights the top 10 hotels in 20 categories: Foodie, Romantic, Seaside, Spas, Restaurants-with-rooms, Dog-friendly, Country House, Gardens, Rooms with a View, B&Bs, Value, Pubs-with-rooms, Family, Walking, Quirky, Eco-friendly, Historic, Weddings, Fishing and Golfing. Hotels with disabled facilities, and those with swimming or tennis facilities, are also listed separately.

This year’s Country House Editor’s Choices include The Newt in Somerset and Gravetye Manor. Both hotels also feature in the Gardens category.

The Seaside Editor’s Choice selection includes family-run The Nare, in Cornwall’s Roseland Peninsula; St Aidan Hotel & Bistro in Seahouses, Northumberland, and Rathmullan House in Ireland’s County Donegal.

The Editor’s Choice for Spas includes Wiltshire’s Whatley Manor, Seaham Hall in County Durham and Hartwell House near Aylesbury, Bucks.