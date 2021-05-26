The Goring welcomes new director of sales and marketing

The Goring has appointed a new director of sales and marketing as the luxury London hotel looks to drive bookings following its reopening.

Paula McColgan has joined from her previous role of director of sales & marketing at The Carlton Tower Jumeriah and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, London, ahead of their June 2021 relaunch.

Prior to this, McColgan headed up the sales & marketing team at Kimpton Fitzroy London, overseeing the launch in April 2018.

From 2004-2016 she was director of sales & marketing at The Lanesborough, repositioning and relaunching the hotel in 2015 under the hotel’s new management company, Oetker Collection.

Other hotel groups McColgan has worked for during her 25-year career include: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, St Regis Hotels & Resorts and Forte Hotels & Resorts.

The Goring was opened in 1910 by Otto Goring and is now the only five-star luxury hotel in London that is owned and run by the family that built it.