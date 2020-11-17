The Goring’s exec chef joins TV’s Calum Best’s delivery-only poké kitchen start up

The Goring’s Michelin Star executive chef Richard Galli has announced that he is to join up TV’s Calum Best at delivery-only start up kitchen, Poké The Bear.

Galli joins as the new brand expands into a second site in Clapham, south west London and locks in a new premises in Manchester, due to launch on December 1.

The chef, who will be working with Poké The Bear alongside his role at The Goring, has completely redesigned the menu for the brand and will be bringing his five-star cooking style and Brazilian influence to the traditional Hawaiian dishes.

Poké The Bear opened its first site in Chelsea in August and is embarking on an aggressive expansion plan to open further kitchen across major UK cities including Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol.

Richard Galli, co-owner and executive chef at Poké The Bear said: “Over the past 15 years I have dedicated my life to fine dining. I’ve now got the opportunity to bring the knowledge and standards that I’ve learnt into this exciting fast food casual concept. Poké The Bear is the perfect place for me to explore new concepts. This is poké like never seen before.

“I’m trying to bring some Brazilian influences to Poké The Bear, the fresh fruits, exotic ingredients and preparations. Brazilian food is relatively unknown outside the Brazilian community in the UK, so it will be a slow process for people to become completely accustomed to it. Rice is the main staple of Brazilian cuisine and has helped with creating the new dishes, rice is much more versatile than most people think.

“I will be bringing a variety of flavours to Poké The Bear from the Amazon to western and north east regions of Brazil. This is a really exciting time in my career and I cannot wait to see how we grow the brand together.”

Poké the Bear will deliver sustainable and healthy Hawaiian dishes, known as poké bowls. They are one of the US state’s most popular dishes, traditionally consisting of diced raw fish, salad and a number of healthy toppings.