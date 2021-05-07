The Grand York brings in new executive chef as hotel strives for Michelin recognition

The Grand York has appointed a new executive chef as the hotel strives for Michelin recognition upon reopening on May 17.

Nicolas De Visch is a Michelin-trained Belgium native and brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, joining from Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah where he’s spent the last three years overseeing the resort’s eight F&B outlets.

It is thought he replaces Norman McKenzie who joined The Grand York in February 2019 and left in July of the same year.

De Visch will help to elevate the dining experience at The Grand York as it brings on a ‘host of new talent’ across all levels of the kitchen team as the business begins its recruitment process ahead of reopening.

He will aim to make his mark on The Grand’s dining outlets, including The Rise Restaurant, The White Rose Lounge, as well as fine dining eatery Hudsons, where he will strive for Michelin recognition.

As part of his role, De Visch will also work alongside head tutor Andrew Dixon to ensure the cookery school continues to be recognised as one of the UK’s top facilities.

De Visch comments: “I am thrilled to arrive in the UK and look forward to recruiting and building a kitchen brigade that is dedicated to driving gastronomic excellence. Recruiting new talent is a primary focus of mine and I am looking forward to receiving applications from gifted and driven chefs across the region. The reopening of our hotel and other venues marks an exciting chapter for the hospitality industry and gives us an opportunity to relaunch our established outlets to The Grand’s guests, both old and new, over the coming months.”

De Visch began his career training at Ecole Hotelier de Namur in Belgium, before going on to train under a series of Michelin-starred chefs such as Yves Mattagne and Jean Pierre Bruneau.

From there, he began working in kitchens around the world in a number of five-starred resorts, from The St Regis Mauritius, Intercontinental Fiji, The Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas to the Peninsula Manila in the Phillippines and the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.