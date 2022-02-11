The Newt in Somerset taps into day trips market with ‘The Great Garden Escape’

The Newt in Somerset has announced the return of The Great Garden Escape, a hosted day trip in partnership with Great Western Railway which is targeted at staycationers and groups.

Every Friday and Saturday from 6 May to 24 September 2022, a first-class train carriage will take guests from London Paddington to The Newt’s home of Castle Cary.

Guests will enjoy an on-board breakfast prepared by Estate Head Chef, Alan Stewart, as well as a seasonal lunch in the Garden Café and cider tasting in the Cyder Cellar. On their return journey, afternoon tea will be served.

Story continues below Advertisement

While at The Newt, guests will experience guided tours of the manicured estate, as well as having time to peruse the property’s two shops. Guests will also receive a 12-month Newt Membership so that they can enjoy a return visit on their own time.

New for 2022, The Great Garden Escape will now include Friday journeys, as well as ‘Seasonal Specials’ – think trips with tailored itineraries, menus and surprises that embrace themes such as ‘Bees and Honey’, ‘History and Heritage’ and ‘Harvest’.

The Great Garden Escape to The Newt in Somerset is priced at £335 per adult, £260 per child and will be running on Fridays and Saturdays from May to September 2022.

Tickets include First Class return travel from London Paddington to The Newt in Somerset; guided tours, talks and tastings; all meals from breakfast and lunch through to afternoon tea; plus 12-month Newt Membership.

The Newt first opened in the summer of 2019 and is a working country estate in Somerset, between the towns of Bruton and Castle Cary.

The Newt is housed with an original Georgian manor house and farm buildings, which sit amidst farmland, woodland, orchards and acres of gardens shaped by renowned garden designer and writer Penelope Hobhouse, who first opened them to the public in the mid 1980s.