The Great Northern Hotel brought under new management

The Great Northern Hotel in London has brought in a new management company, effective immediately, as it prepares to reopen when lockdown allows.

The Grade-II listed building next to King’s Cross Station will be managed by Marugal Distinctive Hotel Management, which was founded in 2004 by Pablo Carrington and currently manages a portfolio of eight hotels in Spain and France.

The addition of the 88-bedroom Great Northern Hotel will be the first UK property in its collection.

Story continues below Advertisement

As part of the new management, Ariane Jessamine-Herd is now the hotel’s new general manager. For the last six years she has held position at Firmdale Hotels, most recently as GM of the Knightsbridge Hotel for three years. Former global sales manager at The Standard Hotels, Jeremy Daudin, has also been appointed director of sales.

Starting from this month, Marugal will oversee a soft refurbishment across the public areas and the street-level bar, as well as creating a new lounge. They will also work closely with the team at Plum + Spilt Milk restaurant to develop new menus in time for a spring reopening.

Marugal Distinctive Hotel Management has been appointed by the hotel’s owners Intriva Capital, which acquired Great Northern Hotel in 2019 from owner and founder Jeremy Robson.

It is thought that the incoming management company will take over from Kew Green Hotels.

Carrington said: “King’s Cross is a fascinating part of the city; after the last few years of significant investment, what I love is that it is now an amazing mix of Victorian splendour, post-industrial chic buildings, stylish restaurants and great shopping. A real one-off destination in fact, which keys in perfectly to our own philosophy of creating one-off hotels.”

Tom Saunders of Intriva Capital, owners of The Great Northern Hotel said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Pablo and his team on our exciting project in Southern Spain scheduled to open in 2022.”

Jeremy Robson first acquired the building that was to become Great Northern Hotel in 2008 and began a £42m transformation of the station site, before opening the hotel five years later.

In 2015, the hotel became the first UK property to join Starwood’s Tribute portfolio.