The Grove appoints new executive chef from The Savoy

The Grove hotel has announced the appointment of new executive chef, Maarten Geschwindt.

Geschwindt’s remit will include all five dining outlets, as well as leading the entire corporate and event catering operation at The Grove in Hertfordshire.

The new executive chef comes with an impressive CV, having joined from The Savoy, where he was executive sous chef for more than two years.

Geschwindt has also worked at The Wolseley, The Landmark’s restaurant The Winter Garden, Odette’s in Primrose Hill and the two Michelin star Restaurant MB in Tenerife.

As well as a believer in sourcing ingredients from small and sustainable artisan producers, Geschwindt also sees himself as a modernist when it comes to running a kitchen, keen to dismantle traditional hierarchies and outdated practices to encourage young talent.

Geschwindt says that he’s excited about his new role: “I’m thrilled to be joining the exceptionally talented team at The Grove – and at such an exciting time for the property, which relaunches as a brand new hotel next month. I’m looking forward to leading the outstanding team and taking the already strong dining proposition at The Grove to new heights, while nurturing the next generation of culinary talent.”

The Grove offers dining across five outlets: The Glasshouse; The Stables; The Lounges, Madhu’s at The Grove, which is new for 2021 and Jimmy’s Chef’s Table in collaboration with Jimmy Garcia.