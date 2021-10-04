The Grove partners with chef Jake Finn for winter pop-up collaboration

The Grove in Hertfordshire is to unveil a new pop-up restaurant in collaboration with chef Jake Finn this winter.

Finn will take up residency at The Grove’s Potting Shed from October 20 to January 16, for a country interpretation of his Cinder restaurant, which opened in April in Belsize Village in London.

The pop-up menu will mirror the offering at Cinder with all dishes prepared using a charcoal oven.

Chef Jake Finn has worked in some of London’s finest restaurants, including Petite Maison, Coya and The Ritz.

Although the menu at the pop-up is a la carte, Finn has also designed the menu to be shared, with dishes served as and when they are ready from the grill.

The Cinder pop-up is set to be an exciting addition to The Grove’s offering this winter. The 300-acre estate boasts four further dining options, an 18-hole golf course and an expansive spa.