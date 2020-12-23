The Harbour Beach Club, Salcombe

The Harbour Beach Club

Location: Salcombe

Operated by: Harbour Hotels

Bedrooms: 50

OPENING DATE: Spring 2021

Harbour Hotels has released new details of its second Salcombe hotel, due to open in spring 2021, Harbour Beach Club.

Introducing a new name for the hotel, the Harbour Beach Club is situated on the South Sands beach and will comprise 50 bedrooms, a casual restaurant, luxury spa and beach bar. There will also be a focus on watersport activities to ensure guests maximise the hotel’s location.

The spa will feature an indoor pool, sauna and steam room, plus five treatment rooms. A spa crèche will also be available as well as a spa café serving juices and light food.

The hotel’s restaurant will be home to stylish banquette seating, alongside contemporary décor.

After opening its doors, the hotel will be the second in the Harbour Hotels collection situated in Salcombe with a shuttle service operating between both properties to transport guests.

Harbour Hotels’ managing director Mike Warren spoke to BH Editor Zoe Monk last year in a special Hotelier Hot Seat about the anticipated launch of the new hotel, saying the project was ‘on track’.