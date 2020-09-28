The Hari adds ‘curfew cocktails’ to its menu

Luxury London hotel, The Hari, is navigating the latest government rules by introducing a new offering to maximise bar sales prior to the 10pm curfew.

The Hari in Belgravia has unveiled a new ‘curfew cocktail’ offering, where bartenders Giuseppe Abbracciante and Alessia Massone will do a loop of the hotel at 10pm, offering guests any drink from The Hari menu for resident guests.

The service was introduced on the evening the restrictions started on Thursday 24th September.

The five-star hotel The Hari comprises 85 bedrooms, including 14 suites and Italian restaurant il Pampero and an alfresco Garden Terrace.

Last month the hotel promoted Carmine Giannino to the role of head chef from his position of sous chef where he has been since 2016.