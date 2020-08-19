The Hari appoints new head chef for il Pampero eatery

The Hari in Belgravia has appointed a new head chef for its signature eatery, il Pampero.

The luxury five-star boutique in London has promoted Carmine Giannino to the role to lead the team at the popular Italian restaurant.

Giannino first joined The Hari in 2016 as sous chef as part of the hotel’s opening team.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prior to this he worked at Novikov, under the direction of head chef, Marco Torri, after starting his career at the age of 14 and working in some of the best restaurants along the seafront in Rome, including Shilling, Grif Restaurant and La Vecchia Pineta.

It is thought that Giannino replaces executive chef Claudio Covino.