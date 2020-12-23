The Harper, Norfolk

The Harper

Location: Norfolk

Bedrooms: 32

OPENING DATE: March 2021

The Harper will launch to the public in March this year in a former glass blowing factory in the village of Langham after a £6m transformation project that began in 2012.

The property will be home to 32 bedrooms, restaurant Stanley’s, named after owner Sam Cutmore-Scott’s grandfather, living space Ivy’s, named after Sam’s late grandmother, and games room, The Den.

The Harper also boasts outside space, The Yard with food served from The Shack, plus a spa with pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room and two treatment rooms.

The iron, copper, oak and slate of The Harper’s interior lends it an unfussy, faintly mechanical air that evokes the building’s industrial past and Stanley’s life and work.