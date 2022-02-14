The Inn Collection Group bought by The Harris Family Trusts and Kings Park Capital

The Inn Collection Group has been acquired by a new company backed by The Harris Family Trusts together with Kings Park Capital.

The deal will see the 31-site pub group continue trading as normal with its existing teams, as it continues to roll out strategic ‘buy and build’ growth plans to expand its pubs with rooms model across the north of England and North Wales.

Sean Donkin, Managing Director of The Inn Collection Group, commented: “This is a hugely exciting new chapter for our entire team. Our success really stems from loving what we do – which is operating outstanding sites where our customers can eat, drink, sleep and explore from in exceptional locations – with a cracking team of people at all levels.

“I am absolutely delighted that The Harris Family Trusts believe in our product and performance and are investing in our future at such a dynamic time.

“We look forward to a long relationship with the Harris family and resuming our established association with Kings Park Capital, who were part of The Inn Collection Group’s formation in 2013.

“It’s very much a case of ‘business as usual’ across our operations as we continue to invest in our people and estate to further develop The Inn Collection Group brand and concept while growing our portfolio with new sites.

“Our greatest thanks to the team at Alchemy for backing us over the past four years and enabling us to far exceed our projected growth plans.”

The Harris family were one of the founding families of The Bourne Leisure Group, which it held for over 45 years before selling a majority stake in 2021.

Paul Harris commented: “We are excited at the prospect of backing Sean and his team to continue their ambitious strategy and to support further growth of their high quality portfolio of well-located inns with great potential.”