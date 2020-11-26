The Headland strengthens senior management team

The Headland in Cornwall has strengthened its senior management team with two new appointments.

Ian Wynne and Peter Hinchliffe joined the hotel’s 180-strong team in autumn, taking on the roles of The Headland’s general manager and deputy general manager respectively.



Now responsible for overseeing the five-star hotel’s operations, they bring with them more than 45 years’ combined experience in managing leading hotels and resorts in the UK and abroad.



Owner Carolyn Armstrong said: “We are so pleased to be welcoming a strong new management team to The Headland following an exceptionally busy summer.



“With a wealth of global five-star experience, Ian and Peter will be at the forefront in leading The Headland as the South West’s iconic five-star hotel. With their guidance our team is looking forward to learning about new opportunities to wow our guests over the coming months.”



Ian Wynne has been working in the hotel industry for over 30 years, both nationally and internationally.



During his most recent tenure as general manager and asset manager for Private Capital Equity Fund, he was responsible for a portfolio of luxury hotel and aparthotels in the UK, Ireland, and the United Arab Emirates.



Prior to this, he was general manager at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa in Dublin, where he had full operational responsibility for the hotel.



Ian said: “Both Peter and I are very excited to have joined The Headland’s team.



“Despite all the setbacks caused by Covid-19, it has been an exceptionally strong two years for the hotel; from becoming Cornwall’s first double five-star hotel and being named ‘Best Seaside Hotel’ by The Times and The Sunday Times, to opening the new, £10million Aqua Club to our guests.



“Like the owners, however, we see this as no reason to rest on our laurels, and look forward to working closely with The Headland’s team to further improve this world-class destination.”



Peter Hinchliffe also joins The Headland’s senior management team as deputy general manager.



He has 16 years’ experience in leading food and beverage operations in both luxury and corporate sectors, with his most recent role being multi-property director of food and beverage for three Marriott hotels in Tbilisi, Georgia.



The Headland employs more than 180 staff, and was one of the first companies to be awarded the Investors In People (IIP) Award.



Awarded five stars by both the AA and Quality in Tourism in 2019, The Headland’s facilities include 95 bedrooms and suites, a village of five-star self-catering cottages, a swimming and wellbeing centre, a five-bubble rated spa, four restaurants, and a surf school.