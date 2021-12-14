The Hospitality Partnership marks first birthday with £200k milestone

The Hospitality Partnership, a UK network of experts launched in 2020 to help hospitality businesses affected by lockdown, has reached a milestone £200,000 worth of opportunities.

The Hospitality Partnership was founded by West Midlands-based tourism sales expert Jan Denning.

Although its work started prior to the pandemic, it was re-launched in December 2020 as a way of supporting hard-hit hotels, venues and other hospitality and tourism-related businesses.

Story continues below Advertisement

As the partnership marks its first birthday, there are now more than 30 partners, sharing in more than £200,000 of recorded opportunities in a range of services including procurement, sales training, licensing, marketing, mental health, sustainability and more.

In another win for the group, The Hospitality Partnership was recently announced as the winner of the Meeting Industry Association’s (MIA) Individual Excellence award.

The partnership was also a finalist for the Team Excellence Award.

Denning said: “The Hospitality Partnership was re-modelled and built out of a time of crisis to support the industry when it was needed most and with the foresight of longer-term challenges like resource and budget cuts.

“We have created a team of well respected, well connected, proven industry experts, and created a ‘go to’ resource.

“All our members share a common goal of helping businesses within our sector by offering affordable, cost-effective and flexible business solutions, all under one umbrella organisation.”

Julian Tee, founder and director of Compass Hotels Management added: “I am delighted to be an associate partner of the Hospitality Partnership, working alongside a group of highly skilled, experienced industry professionals whose skills complement each other so well.”

Gavin Percy, MD of Balancing Edges, said: “Working with my colleagues at The Hospitality Partnership has been refreshing and exciting. The concept really fills a gap in the market and all the partners share the desire to maximise the benefit to our clients.”

There is now a waiting list of would-be members for the invite-only organisation.