The Hoxton puts expansion on the front foot with five new openings before end of 2023

The Hoxton is to open five new properties in Europe before the end of 2023, despite the challenges of the last 12 months.

The quirky boutique hotel brand is to add sites in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London and Vienna to its portfolio over the course of 2022 and 2023, with the news following the recent opening of The Hoxton’s 10th hotel in Rome earlier this month.

As part of the expansion, Working From_, The Hoxton’s coworking brand, will also open its first mainland Europe location in Brussels.

The Hoxton Shepherd’s Bush will launch in winter 2022 as the fourth of five new openings.

The expansion marks the fourth addition in London for the brand and will be its debut in the west of the capital, located on the vibrant Shepherd’s Bush Green.

Designed by Ennismore Design Studio, The Hoxton Shepherd’s Bush will comprise 237 bedrooms, including a new Hideout category, a central bar and open lobby, a ‘retro pastel’ restaurant, terrace and courtyard, plus a retail space and The Apartment meeting and events space.

The Hoxton first opened in Shoreditch in 2008 and was followed by sites in Shoreditch and Hoxton, before expanding overseas into the US and Europe.

Speaking about the upcoming openings, CEO and Founder, Sharan Pasricha comments: “It’s been an incredibly difficult time for everyone, especially those in hospitality, and for all of those who, like us, love to travel and discover new places. Community has never felt more important, and we look forward to sharing Hoxton with more people in some of our favourite cities in Europe. Our exciting plans for the next few years reflect our optimism for the bounceback of travel and commitment to the industry we love. We can’t wait to expand our portfolio and open our doors in these great cities, ready for when city breaks and international travel is back and thriving.”

The Hoxton Barcelona will be the earliest of the new openings, due to launch in spring 2022, followed by The Hoxton Berlin in summer 2022.

Also opening next summer will be The Hoxton Brussels and finally after the London launch, The Hoxton Vienna will be introduced in spring 2023.