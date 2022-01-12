The Hoxton supports homeless with new ‘Stay For A Stay’ initiative

The Hoxton hotel group has committed to supporting homeless shelters this winter through its new ‘Stay For A Stay’ initiative.

For every February stay booked directly on thehoxton.com before 31 January, The Hoxton will donate the cost of a stay in a shelter for a homeless person.

The hotel group has been supporting homeless charities since 2019, through various fundraising initiatives, including a London to Paris charity cycle.

In London, ‘Stay For A Stay’ will support Shelter From The Storm, a night shelter based in Holloway.

The volunteer-run organisation houses and supports the homeless in London and their mission statement is to create “a vision of society where charities like ours are no longer necessary.”

In other cities, the initiative will support: Aurore in Paris, Binario 95 in Rome, Het Stoelenproject in Amsterdam, Coalition for The Homeless in New York, Primo Center in Chicago, Blanchet House in Portland and Skid Row Housing Trust in LA.

Throughout January, The Hoxton will also be adding an optional £1 donation to the bill in all of its London restaurants, which will go directly to Shelter From The Storm to help raise much-needed funds.

According to data by homeless charity Shelter, 180,000 households in England have been pushed into homelessness since the start of the pandemic and in London, one in 53 people are currently homeless.

Furthermore, a report by The Guardian claimed that the number of shelter beds available in the UK this winter dropped to 950 versus the 2,100 available before the pandemic, with many shelters forced to close due to financial and social distancing issues.

The Hoxton group operates hotels across London, Europe and the USA.

There are currently three Hoxton hotels in London – Holborn, Shoreditch and Southwark – and a fourth property in Shepherd’s Bush is slated to open later this year.