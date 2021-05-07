The Hoxton’s new UK campervan experience sells out within 24 hours

The Hoxton launched a series of curated campervan this week and saw consumers scramble for bookings with the UK experience selling out in less than 24 hours.

‘Camp Hox on wheels’ follows on from the sell-out success of Camp Hox pop-up in Oxfordshire last summer, and sees the launch of four road trips, complete with VW T6 campervan and travel itinerary, around the globe.

Running from May 27 to September 27, consumers have the option of exploring the group’s four markets – France, UK, the US and the Netherlands, visiting California’s wine country, Holland’s rural scenery, postcard-pretty Normandy or the UK’s scenic south-east coast, for a few days on the road, before spending a night back at The Hoxton.

The brand’s UK offering sold out within 24 hours of bookings going live on May 4. The four-day trip route stops off in East Sussex, Kent Riviera and ends at The Hoxton in Southwark, with all campsite bookings covered in the cost.

Each van will include all the Hoxton touches, including Roberts radios, Blank toiletries to use and keep, Hoxton linen and towels and Origin coffee.

Guests will also have a portable BBQ, bikes, camping chairs, and a fridge with free beers, wines and soft drinks.

Speaking about this summer’s evolution to campervans, The Hoxton’s CMO, Martina Luger comments: “Last summer we pulled Camp Hox together in record time and it was incredibly popular and well received. We love the idea of being able to take The Hoxton experience outside of our four walls and explore what that might look like, allowing us to curate not just a space but a whole Hoxton-curated adventure for our guests. This year’s campervan experience strives to celebrate the idea of getting back out there exploring, and responds to what people are really wanting and needing right now.”

Camp Hox launched in summer 2020 as a direct response to the pandemic. The 12-tent pop-up in Oxfordshire dropped the best bits of The Hoxton in the countryside. Running for just the month of August, it was incredibly popular, sold out within days, and generated countless enquiries since.