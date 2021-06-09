The Inn Collection Group launches debut Wearside site on Sunderland seafront

The Inn Collection Group has launched its debut Wearside site, The Seaburn Inn on Sunderland seafront.

The purpose-built, four-storey 40-bedroom pub with rooms overlooks the Blue Flag beaches of Seaburn and Roker and has been built by Metnor Construction.

The project was first proposed in 2019 and was originally due to be completed at the end of 2020.

The Inn Collection Group operations manager Dan Evans said: “We are delighted to have opened The Seaburn Inn on the seafront in what is rightly known as the jewel in Sunderland’s crown. It is a superb addition to our portfolio as we continue to expand our presence with sites in exceptional locations across the north of England.

Backed by Alchemy and supported with banking via OakNorth, the north east based operator’s current portfolio stands at 23 sites following the recent acquisitions of The Park Hotel in Tynemouth, North Tyneside; The Waterhead Inn in Ambleside and The Carlton in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire. Elsewhere, its expanding pubs with rooms estate includes sites on the Northumberland coast, County Durham and Yorkshire.