The Inn Collection Group makes North Tyneside debut on Tynemouth seafront

Northern pubco The Inn Collection Group has made its North Tyneside debut with the acquisition of iconic art deco site, The Park Hotel at Longsands beach.

The expanding pubs with rooms group has completed on the 53-bedroom venue on Grand Parade, Tynemouth in an undisclosed deal that brings its estate to 21.

With sites in Northumberland, County Durham, Teesside, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire and Wearside, completion on The Park gives The Inn Collection Group an enhanced presence across the North of England.

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “We’re excited to have established a new presence in North Tyneside with a site as unique and dynamic as The Park. It has been a long-term target and we are looking forward to developing the site with a view to maximising the opportunities presented from its location, potential offering and local environment.”

The Park will remain closed in the short term while a complex redevelopment of the site is planned ahead of a major investment in the site by the group.

The purchase of The Park comes after The Inn Collection Group completed on prestigious lakeside venue The Wateredge Inn in Ambleside, Cumbria, last month.

The Alchemy-backed group, which is supported with banking from OakNorth, will continue to roll out its ‘buy and build’ freehold growth plans.

The Inn Collection Group is preparing to reopen its trading sites on 17 May and has launched a 200-job recruitment campaign ahead of its sites reopening.