The Inn Collection Group on the hunt to fill 200 positions across portfolio

Pub operator The Inn Collection Group is creating 200 jobs across its north of England venues.

The operator is offering full and part time permanent positions across its expanding portfolio of inns in Northumberland, the Lake District, Yorkshire, Wearside and County Durham.

Positions ranging from front-of-house to kitchen and housekeeping are being offered as part of the group’s INNtelligent recruitment initiative, which champions flexible working opportunities, above average wages, free online training and employee benefits for staff while promoting hospitality as a career with professional development opportunities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “This is an exciting and timely opportunity for people to join a vibrant and growing company like The Inn Collection Group as we continue to expand and bring in further outstanding sites into our portfolio. We’re a company that genuinely buys into its staff and recognises they are at the heart of our success and invests in them accordingly.

He added: “There’s a myth that working in hospitality means long, unsociable hours and low rates of pay. We believe in flexibility with wide-ranging, pivotal career opportunities and overturning the one-size fits all approach.

“We have team members who work day shifts to fit with family commitments whereas other people prefer the buzz and energy of weekend or evening hours. It’s all about working together to find the best solutions for everyone.”

The group, which already employs over 500 people, has appointed Cath Bellhouse in the newly-formed recruitment manager role to lead the hiring process.

Bellhouse, who launched the group’s 40-bedroom The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth in 2016 as general manager, has returned to the group to head up its recruitment.

To find out more about opportunities with The Inn Collection Group visit www.inncollectiongroup.com/careers

The Inn Collection Group’s Cumbrian portfolio includes Ambleside sites The Ambleside Inn and The Temperance Inn (formerly Churchills Inn) as well as The Angel Inn at Bowness on Windermere; The Coniston Inn at Coniston; The Swan at Grasmere and The Pheasant at Bassenthwaite.

Elsewhere its roster lists venues in Northumberland, County Durham, Yorkshire and Lancashire while a 40-bedroom, new-build site on Sunderland’s seafront at Seaburn is set to open in June.

The Wateredge Inn acquisition in March was the Alchemy-backed group’s first purchase of 2021 as it continues to expand with strategic ‘buy and build’ freehold growth plans, supported with banking from OakNorth.