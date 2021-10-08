The Inn Collection Group re-opens Yorkshire site following refurbishment

The Inn Collection Group has reopened The Black Swan in North Yorkshire following the completion of the first phase of a major refurbishment to the site.

The northern operator, who bought the 15th century former coaching inn in Helmsley in 2020, has completed the first phase of plans to repurpose and enhance the site’s bar and dining areas.

The six-month project has included the refurbishment of a first phase of 15 rooms and the remodelling of existing internal spaces while preserving the site’s original lounges and main bar area to align with its food-driven pubs with rooms operations model.

The addition of a new West Bar has created an intimate area for private dining or smaller groups at the 146-cover inn.

A purpose-built commercial kitchen and new cellar cooling system will optimise food and beverage.

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group, Sean Donkin said: “The Inn Collection Group excel at investing in unique and venerable sites like this and unlocking their full potential through sympathetic restorations. The reopening of The Black Swan has been long awaited and we are proud to open our doors once again as a first-rate venue to eat, drink, sleep and explore North Yorkshire from.”

The second phase of the redevelopment is underway to repurpose space from the site’s former kitchen into additional bedrooms along with refurbishments to existing rooms in the inn’s garden wing which will create a 60-room site in total.

The Inn Collection Group’s 25-strong portfolio includes a further four sites across Yorkshire, including The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry, The Stables at Whitby, The Dean Court Hotel in York and The Ripon Spa Hotel at Ripon, which is currently closed for renovations.

Elsewhere, the Alchemy-backed group has pubs with rooms in Northumberland, the Lake District, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Lancashire, with further acquisitions in the pipeline as it continues to widen its customer base and group presence across the north of England.