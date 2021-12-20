The Inn Collection Group relaunches The Temperance Inn as street food concept

The Inn Collection Group has reopened The Temperance Inn in the Lake District as its first street food concept pub with rooms, following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The 27-bed site in Ambleside, which had been closed for 12 months, is the first venue in the group’s 26-site estate to have a dedicated street food service, offering take away food and drink, alongside 85 covers for all-day dining.

The inn’s interior has been remodelled to create a new bar and dining room area that embraces the street food concept, with an industrial feel, marble counters and Italian-style patina mirrors.

Story continues below Advertisement

Each of the inn’s 27 bedrooms across the four-storey site have been refurbished, with premium rooms offering fell views.

Operations Director David Campbell said: “The concept meets recognised trade demand for quality food and drink on the go in high footfall destinations like Ambleside.

“Ambleside is known as the walking capital of the Lakes and a strong percentage of our daytime trade wants to maximise their time out on the fells or water. Due to the sheer volume of visitors the Lakes receive, seated table space can be at a premium in peak season.

“The Temperance Inn’s street food concept will not only deliver high quality food and drink fare but will reduce wait times for customers, leaving them free to crack on and enjoy their time out in the Lakes.”

He added: “We very much remain a food-driven pubs with rooms operation and will still offer The Inn Collection Group’s ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ brand of food and drink served all day, 365 days a year, alongside serviced accommodation.

“It’s all about listening and responding to the market and offering this additional F&B facility to deliver what our customers want.”

The Temperance Inn is The Inn Collection Group’s eighth pub with rooms in Cumbria.