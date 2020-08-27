The Inn Collection launches recruitment campaign offering over 200 jobs

Northern pub operator The Inn Collection Group has launched a new recruitment campaign that centres on flexible working for staff.

The Group is rolling out its INNtelligent recruitment campaign across its 13 pubs with rooms in Northumberland, County Durham, Yorkshire and the Lake District.

In Cumbria alone, the group is offering over 200 full and part-time positions across its growing portfolio of inns, which includes the newly-opened The Coniston Inn at Coniston, The Ambleside Inn in Ambleside, The Pheasant at Bassenthwaite and The Swan at Grasmere.

As part of the campaign, flexible working hours and a raft of employee benefits, including free online training, bonuses plus family and friends’ discount, are key features.

The group has also invested over £100k in free, online training for its workforce including a bespoke training app that takes staff on a learning journey, from initial induction to core modules such as food hygiene and customer service, up to management level

Managing director Sean Donkin said: “Our INNtelligent campaign is all about building a happy, skilled team across our inns. We want to dispel the old school mentality that jobs in hospitality equate to long, unsociable hours, working every weekend and low rates of pay.

“We are offering people more flexibility with full and part time positions in roles ranging from chefs and kitchen opportunities through to housekeeping, maintenance and front of house. It’s all about working with people to find solutions that are a fit for everyone.”

The Inn Collection Group is the current holder of The Publican Awards’ coveted Best Pub Employer of up to 500 employees, a title it has held for two consecutive years.

The Inn Collection Group is launching its INNtelligent recruitment campaign in Cumbria with events at The Swan, Keswick Road, Grasmere, LA22 9RF on Wednesday 2 September from 12pm until 9pm and The Coniston Inn, Hawkshead Road, Coniston, LA21 8AJ on Thursday 3 September from 10am until 4pm.