The Inn Collection makes second acquisition in a month with addition of Whitby site

Multiple operator The Inn Collection Group has landed a third Yorkshire site with the addition of popular Whitby venue The Stables at Crossbutts to its estate.

The completion of the nine-bedroom inn, which sits between the North York Moors, is the group’s second November transaction bringing its inn count to 17.

Last week, The Inn Collection Group made its Lancashire debut, with the completion on the 88-bedroom The Lindum Hotel in Lytham St Annes.

Story continues below Advertisement

The undisclosed deal will grow the group’s brand in Yorkshire, where the north of England pubco already owns freehold sites, The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry and The Black Swan at Helmsley.

Elsewhere, its pubs-with-rooms model lists five sites throughout the Lake District with a further seven inns in the group’s north east England heartland.

A 40-bedroom unit is currently under construction in Wearside on Sunderland’s seafront.

The addition of The Stables is the Alchemy-backed group’s sixth purchase of the year as it remains on track to roll out ‘buy and build’ strategic growth plans, supported with banking via OakNorth.

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “Whitby has been in our sights for a number of years and we’ve been excited by the opportunities generated by this superb site and its operators for a considerable time.

“2020 was mapped as a year of strategic growth for the group and despite the continued hurdles of Covid-19, we are on track to expand the estate as we grow our presence across the north of England in quality locations with potential to deliver high-yielding, sustainable results.”

The Stables will continue trading in its current operating format securing the jobs of all employees there.