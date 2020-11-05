The Inn Collection snaps up site in Lytham St Annes

North of England operator The Inn Collection Group has added The Lindum Hotel in the seaside town of Lytham St Annes to its pubs-with-rooms estate.

The acquisition of the 88-bedroom site, located on the promenade of the Fylde coast resort, takes the group’s site portfolio to 16.

The Lindum Hotel is the group’s first Lancashire site, joining its Lake District, Yorkshire, County Durham and Northumberland collection.

A 40-bedroom new build development is under construction on Sunderland’s seafront in Seaburn.

The undisclosed deal is the group’s fifth acquisition this year as it continues to drive its ‘buy and build’ strategic growth plans forward.

Earlier this year the Alchemy-backed group, which is supported through banking by OakNorth, brought iconic Yorkshire site The Black Swan in Helmsley and landmark Cumbrian venues The Pheasant in Bassenthwaite and The Swan at Grasmere into its roster.

It added a second Ambleside location – The Churchill Inn – to its collection in August, which also saw the group re-open its 42-bedroom The Coniston Inn following an 18-month revamp of the historic lakeside venue in Coniston, Cumbria.

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “The Lindum Hotel has in buckets and spades everything we look for in an Inn Collection Group venue. Vibrant, multifaceted destinations, a wow factor element and somewhere we would like to eat, drink, sleep and explore from with our own families and friends.

“Despite the challenges Covid-19 continues to throw at the sector, 2020 continues to be a year of growth for our group. As well as mounting up our operations in the Lake District and Yorkshire, the purchase of The Lindum Hotel will see us expand our offering across the border into Lancashire.”

He added: “With every new opening comes job creation, training and economic development across the supply chain giving a much-needed boost within the communities we operate during these challenging times.”