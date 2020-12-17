The Inn Collection swoops in on 8th acquisition in 2020 as ‘buy and build’ plans accelerate

Destination venue The Angel Inn at Bowness on Windermere has been bought by The Inn Collection Group sealing a year of record growth for the northern pubco.

The classic 13-bedroom inn, which has expansive grounds and views overlooking the fells and Lake Windermere, marks the Collection’s eighth acquisition of the year, as it ramps up its ‘buy and build’ growth agenda.

The Northumberland-based group has also completed on a 12-room bed and breakfast property alongside The Angel Inn.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both sites will continue to trade before a substantial refurbishment is carried out on both sites, which will reopen as the reflagged The Angel Inn.

The undisclosed deals bring The Inn Collection Group’s estate of freehold sites to 19 and its number of locations in the Lake District to six.

Managing director Sean Donkin said: “The Angel Inn is a unique asset in an absolutely outstanding location. We are excited to be adding it to our portfolio, broadening our customer base and enhancing our award-winning offering in Cumbria further with this stunning addition to our collection.”

The investment and reopening of The Angel Inn with increased trading opportunities is expected to create up to 10 new jobs with The Inn Collection Group.

November saw the group add a trio of inns to its collection including Northallerton’s former Police Station in North Yorkshire which will be repurposed as a 32-bedroom pub with rooms.

The operator bought prime Whitby site The Stables at Crossbutts and made its Lancashire debut with The Lindum Hotel in Lytham St Annes.

The Inn Collection Group’s Cumbrian roster includes two sites in Ambleside: The Ambleside Inn and The Churchill Inn; The Coniston Inn at Coniston; The Swan at Grasmere and The Pheasant at Bassenthwaite.

Elsewhere it lists venues in Northumberland, County Durham and Lancashire while a 40-bedroom, new-build site on Sunderland’s seafront at Seaburn is currently under construction.