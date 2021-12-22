The Jura Hotel, Argyll, sold off guide price of £1.2 million

The Jura Hotel on the Isle of Jura, Argyll has been sold for an undisclosed sum, after the owners invited offers over £1.2 million.

The hotel has a prominent position in the village of Craighouse on Jura – the island’s main settlement – and boasts open sea views over the Small Isles Bay.

The 17-bed property is home to two bars, a restaurant and a lounge, as well as an alfresco terrace and bar/cafe servery which overlooks the hotel’s camping/event field.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel grounds also house a modern five bedroom house and ample staff accommodation.

It also has its own biomass system and solar panel energy.

The hotel has been sold by Cath and Andy McCallum, who after 11 years of ownership, will be remaining on the Isle of Jura, pursuing new ventures.

The new owners are the local Isle of Jura estate owners at Ardfin Estate, where a five-star style hotel and golf course has recently been developed.

Willie MacDonald of Ardfin Estate commented: “Ardfin Estate are delighted to be the new owners and intend to continue the operation in the same vein as the previous owners and hopefully, if possible, build on the success that Andy and Cath McCallum have had in their 11 years of owning the hotel.”

Alistair Letham, Hotel + Leisure Consultant at Graham + Sibbald, who completed the sale, commented: “The availability of The Jura Hotel for sale, almost unique in this idyllic island location, attracted interest from a wide range of potential buyers and hoteliers.

“The purchase by the local Ardfin Estate not only secures the future of the hotel – an essential element of this island’s community – but also offers excellent business growth opportunities when “marrying” The Jura Hotel with hotel and leisure/sporting facilities at Ardfin.”