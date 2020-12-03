The K Club appoints new CEO from Adare Manor

The K Club in Ireland has announced the appointment of a new CEO and general manager.

The luxury five-star resort has brought in Paul Heery to take up the dual role, joining from Adare Manor where he was general manager for over three years and led the team throughout the reopening of the hotel in 2017.

Heery also boasts a wealth of experience at the likes of The Merrion in Dublin and London’s Connaught Hotel, where he held the position of hotel operations manager.

In 2014, he joined Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland as general manager.

After three years at Gleneagles, Heery returned to Ireland to lead the team at Adare Manor ahead of reopening.

He started his role at The K Club on December 1.

“To be part of the new journey of The K Club really excites me,” says Paul. “I very much look forward to working with the team at The K Club and helping to evolve the business alongside our owner, Michael Fetherston.”