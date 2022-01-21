The Kaleidoscope Collection announces new ‘Director of People and Culture’ role

The Kaleidoscope Collection has announced Graham Chambers as Director of People & Culture, a newly created role which will see Chambers be responsible for driving and maintaining the collection’s core values as a recognised employer committed to diversity, inclusivity, and equality.

The collection of three luxury South West-based hotels includes The Bird, Bishopstrow and Homewood, winners of the 2021 Boutique Hotelier ‘Boutique Hotel Of The Year’ award.

Chambers has been in the hospitality industry for over 10 years and has previously held positions at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa and Cliveden House.

He commented: “I am beyond excited to join the Kaleidoscope Collection, these hotels have this irresistible playful spirit which really hooked me in.

“Ian Taylor is an inspirational owner who clearly understands our people and culture are integral to not only the success of the Kaleidoscope Collection but to the future of hospitality and that is something I am very proud to now be part of.

“Our ever changing industry is evolving rapidly which can be exhilarating but has rightly put our team at the forefront of our minds.

“We already have so much to be proud of with our people and culture across all three hotels so I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take that.”

Ian Taylor, co-owner of the Kaleidoscope collection, added: “Historically, if you wanted the best talent, it was all about the positions you were offering; in 2022 it goes way beyond that.

“You could have the greatest strategy and the most beautiful product, but without the full commitment from your teams, none of that can come to fruition.

“The Kaleidoscope Collection is all about creativity and innovation, our team’s personalities are at the heart of everything we do, so it just made sense to create a role for someone who could really champion everything we are passionate about: inclusivity, equality, diversity and offering real career opportunities.”