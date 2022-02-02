The Killin Hotel, Perthshire, for sale at £1.95m

The Killin Hotel, found in the county of Perthshire in Scotland, has been brought to market by UK Property Firm Graham + Sibbald, who are inviting offers of around £1.95 million.

The hotel, located in the conservation village of Killin, is set in its own grounds of over one acre on the banks of the River Lochay, with a prominent main road location.

A staging post inn and drovers halt have been on this site from the 17th century, while the current hotel building was purpose built in the 20th century .

The hotel caters to a cross-section of customers, mainly related to leisure and tourism activities.

The Killin Hotel is home to 36 furnished letting bedrooms, including the four poster Lochay Suite, and a good range of public rooms to cater for F&B activities, including a bar, two restaurants, a lounge and a conservatory restaurant.

The property also comes complete with ample private and staff accommodation, while the terrace overlooking the River Lochay, to the hills beyond, is well suited to alfresco activities.

The Killin Hotel is being sold by husband and wife team Ian and Sian Hitchins who have owned and operated the property for 15 years.

Killin, situated on the edge of The Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, has a long history linked with tourism and outdoor sporting pursuits; and is readily accessible and strategically located in North West Perthshire.

Alistair Letham, a Hotel Consultant with Graham + Sibbald who are handling the sale, commented: “The Killin Hotel is in a superb and ‘honey-pot’ location; a perennially popular destination.

“The availability of this already well-established hotel business is a great opportunity for new owners to further develop the hotel, using the consent for a further four letting bedrooms and to expand the non-resident F&B offering.”