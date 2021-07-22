The Langley appoints Italian chef to take helm of kitchen

The Langley in Buckinghamshire has appointed a new head chef who has been charged with introducing a ‘fresh culinary vision’ across the hotel’s F&B outlets.

The Luxury Collection Hotel, part of the Marriott Group, has brought Antonio Cannavacciuolo on board to take the helm of the kitchen, including the hotel’s flagship restaurant, Cedar.

Cannavacciuolo is a renowned chef hailing from Italy and previously has held roles at various five-star hotels and Michelin star restaurants in the country.

He has also worked stints at the Langley’s sister hotel, The Wellesley in London and Vivo Taste Ltd, before working with Caldesi Group, in charge of two restaurants and two cookery schools.

Now in his new position, the hotel’s seasonal menus will ‘capture the spirit of the Mediterranean’ featuring influences from Italy.

He comments: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at The Langley and to be driving forward a new culinary vision for the hotel, bringing the flavours of the Mediterranean to the British countryside and putting The Langley on the map as a must-visit destination for food lovers.”

Looking ahead, Cannavacciuolo has ambitious plans for The Langley, including the launch of the hotel’s teaching kitchen to the public later this year with a programme of scheduled classes.