The London Edition revamps F&B with four new appointments

The London Edition has announced four new appointments to its F&B team, with a new executive chef, director of F&B, bars manager and head sommelier.

Andrei Poptelecan has been appointed as executive chef after working his way up through the ranks since first joining the hotel in 2014. He replaces Phil Carmichael as Berners Tavern’s only second executive chef and will also oversee the hotel’s room service and event catering.

Restaurants director, Jason Atherton commented: “I’m thrilled for Andrei to be promoted to executive chef at Berners Tavern. He has worked with us for over six years, supporting Phil, therefore I’m happy to be able to reward his loyalty with the top job of filling Phil’s very big shoes. We have already created a fantastic autumn menu together and I’m so excited to continue to work with him and watch him grow.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Anne Lomas joins The London Edition as director of food & beverage from her previous role of director at restaurants at The Savoy.

Anthony Callegari has been appointed bars manager where he will oversee all hotel bar offerings, including Punch Room, Lobby Bar and the Berners Tavern bar offering.

He joins the hotel from Mortimer House, where he was head of bars, and prior to that he spent four years as bars manager at The Ned.

Joining The London Edition from The Lanesborough, Giuseppe D’Aniello is now head sommelier and will be responsible for the hotel’s wine programme including all buying.

David Stanton, general manager at The London Edition, commented: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Anne, Anthony and Giuseppe to the Edition family and delighted that Jon will be taking over the executive chef role. Each of them brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the hotel and we’re looking forward to the new team working together to continue to enhance the hotel’s food and beverage concepts.”