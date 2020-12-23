The Londoner

Location: London

Operated by: Edwardian Hotels

Bedrooms: 350

OPENING DATE: April 2021

The Londoner’s opening date, like many others last year, has been pushed back due to Covid-19, but is now confirmed to open in April, following a £300m development.

The Londoner will be a five-star, 16-storey, purpose-built hotel operated by Edwardian Hotels, joining The May Fair Hotel and other hotels in the capital and Manchester in the portfolio.

The new-build property secured a £175m Green Loan from HSBC UK, a first for the hospitality sector, to enable the business to pioneer methods of sustainable luxury.

The hotel will be home to 350 bedrooms including 15 suites, six restaurants and lounges, including a rooftop bar, a ballroom for up to 1,000 guests, two cinemas and a subterranean spa, with an interior design spearheaded by Yabu Pushelberg.

There will also be a Japanese lounge bar with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit.

Edwardian Hotels London is a privately-owned hotel group, which has been owning, operating, and developing an upscale and luxury hotels since Jasminder Singh OBE began his career within the hospitality industry in 1977, forming the beginnings of what would become Edwardian Hotels London.

Today, Edwardian Hotels London owns and operates eleven Radisson Blu Edwardian London hotels in London and central Manchester, The May Fair Hotel and a collection of restaurants and bar brands including the May Fair Kitchen, Monmouth Kitchen and May Fair Bar.