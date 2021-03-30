The LSS Group helps place young people in jobs at zero net cost to hospitality employers

The LSS Group has become a Kickstart Gateway to help the hospitality sector place young people in jobs at a true zero net cost to employers.

With over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality and leisure sectors, LSS Group is aware that employing staff, in a cost-effective way, is an issue as the sector begins to open up.

Potential employers will receive bespoke support from LSS Group to enable them to take part, and LSS Group will handle the application process and provide ongoing support.

LSS Group provides comprehensive wrap-around support to the young people taking part throughout their six-month placement including mentoring, a dedicated placement manager, skills development, help with CV-building and job applications, and post-placement support towards future employment.

This will take the stress away from placement providers and allow them to focus on providing a high-quality work placement experience.

Andy Merricks, CEO of LSS Group said ”Covid-19 has had a profound impact on the hospitality and leisure sectors as well as employment and young people entering the labour market are among the worst affected. We are pleased to be able to support the sectors and believe that our experience will enable businesses to scale up recruitment in a manageable way as well as help young people to enter the industry and gain valuable experience and earnings. It also provides an opportunity to nurture some much needed ’home grown’ talent.”

The process from application to interviewing potential placements can take around 6 weeks so now is a good time to contact LSS Group either by visiting their website – thelssgroup.co.uk or email kickstart@thelssgroup.co.uk

*sponsored post