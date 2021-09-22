The Machrie appoints Albert Roux-trained chef to take helm of kitchen

The Machrie in Scotland has appointed Iain Nicholson as its new head chef.

Having honed his skills under Albert Roux working as sous chef across Scottish and London restaurants, Nicholson brings over 12 years’ experience to the role that will see him take the helm of the hotel’s 18 Restaurant & Bar.

Including stints at the two Michelin-starred Le Gavroche, Nicholson has worked around the world in the US, France and Switzerland, as well as restaurants in the UK such as The Adamson, Mingary Castle and The Atelier.

Story continues below Advertisement

He joins The Machrie from a position of head chef at Vie Montagne in Verbier.

During lockdown he retrained as a tree surgeon and set up his company, Life’s a Birch Tree Care. He is also the creator of Nobadfoodlab.org, a website showcasing foraged ingredients and designed to educate budding chefs about Scotland’s natural larder.

At The Machrie, Nicholson plans to create dishes centred almost exclusively around Scottish ingredients, with most of the produce sourced from Islay or Argyll, working with local fishermen, farmers and crofters living within a few miles of the hotel.

Commenting on his new appointment, Iain Nicholson says: “The pandemic provided me with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try something new, but I am delighted to be back in the kitchen to start my new journey with The Machrie. Cooking, and the creativity that comes with it, will always be my life’s passion and I have exciting plans in the pipeline. My aim is to put The Machrie on the food map, providing diners with an exclusively Scottish experience as possible.”

The Machrie is part of the Campbell Gray portfolio of properties and opened in 2018 after a complete renovation. The hotel comprises 47 bedrooms and a golf course.